Moody’s: Euro area expected to grow around 3% faster in 2017 and 2018

Moody’s: Euro area expected to grow around 3% faster in 2017 and 2018By Dhwani Mehta
Following the Chinese growth forecasts revision published by Moody’s Investors Service earlier today, the US-based ratings agency now released its Euro area growth forecast report.
Key Details:
Germany 2017 GDP growth forecast revised up to 2.2%
Germany 2018 GDP growth forecast revised up to 2.0%
France 2017 GDP growth forecast revised up to 1.6%, previously 1.3%
France 2018 GDP growth forecast revised up to 1.6%, previously 1.4%
Euro area GDP growth forecast of 2.1% in 2017, and 1.9% in 2018
Euro area expected to grow around 3% faster in 2017 and 2018
Euro area to achieve above-potential growth over the next 2 years
Expects monetary policy to be less supportive in 2018, if growth momentum remains intact
