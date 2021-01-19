Moody's: Despite fragile recovery, credit conditions for APA corporates likely to improve in 2021

Moody’s Investors Service, the US-based ratings agency, is out with its latest review report on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) corporates for 2021, in light of the global economic recovery and loose fiscal and monetary support.

Key takeaways

“Despite fragile recovery, credit conditions for APAC corporates likely to improve in 2021.”

“Gradual economic recovery, driven by China, ongoing fiscal, monetary support to abate negative rating trend seen in 2020. “

“Expects central banks will likely keep interest rates at very low levels, continue to provide fiscal and monetary stimulus.”

