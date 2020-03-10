Moody’s Investor Service, in its latest revision, which is part of its Global Macro Outlook, revised its baseline growth projections for India from 5.4% to 5.3% in 2020.

The downgrade revision comes less than a month after the rating agency trimmed India's growth projection from 6.6% to 5.4% for 2020.

Key points

"We expect these shocks to materially slow economic activity, particularly in the first half of this year. We have therefore revised our 2020 baseline growth forecasts for all G-20 economies.

We expect these countries, as a group, to grow by 2.1% in 2020, 0.3 percentage point lower than our previous forecast.

Moody's also lowered its 2020 forecast for China to 4.8% from 5.2%.

For the US, it now expects real gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 1.5% in 2020, down from the previous estimate of 1.7%.”

USD/INR flirts with 17-month top

USD/INR sits at the highest level since October 2018 at 74.254, as coronavirus-led India’s economic growth concerns outweighed the positive impact of Monday’s oil-price crash.

The Indian rupee remains pressured also due the domestic banking sector crisis while the latest rebound in oil prices and US dollar across the board could exacerbate the pain in the local currency.