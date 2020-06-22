Moody's: Coronavirus raises advanced economies' debt burdens

“Coronavirus raises advanced economies' debt burdens, with credit differentiation in capacity to reverse shock,” Moody’s Investors Service wrote in its latest report on the advanced economies.

Additional takeaways

“Advanced economies' debt burdens should stabilize at higher levels in 2021-22 if nominal GDP growth returns broadly to pre-crisis rates.”

“Jump in debt burdens is largest for Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US.”

