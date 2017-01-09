Moody’s: China's tightened supervision will restrict credit for infrastructure projects

Moody’s: China's tightened supervision will restrict credit for infrastructure projectsBy Dhwani Mehta
The US ratings agency, Moody’s Investors Service, is out with a latest report on the Chinese funding and infrastructure projects.
Key Points:
China's tightened supervision of enterprise bonds will restrict credit for infrastructure projects
Views this as product of policy trade-offs that Chinese authorities face in achieving deleveraging while maintaining economic growth drivers
Only small number of Chinese local government financing vehicles will likely continue to receive high levels of government support
