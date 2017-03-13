Moody's: China's sustained capital outflows to challenge exchange rate stability

Moody's: China's sustained capital outflows to challenge exchange rate stabilityBy Dhwani Mehta
The US-based ratings agency, Moody’s Investors Service, came out with a latest report on China's exchange rate stability in wake of persistent capital outflows.
Key Points:
Likely persistence of capital outflows from China over the rest of this year
This could constrain monetary policy
May lead to a more activist fiscal policy, if the government's growth target is to be achieved
If capital outflows persist, domestic liquidity conditions are likely to tighten further
