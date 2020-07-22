Moody's: China’s policy-driven recovery continues despite headwinds

Moody’s Investor Service is out with its review report on the Chinese economy, with the key headlines noted below.

“China’s policy-driven recovery continues.”

“The recovery to continue despite the headwinds.“

Last week, Steve Cochrane, Chief Asia Pacific economist at Moody’s Analytics, said: “The wider Asia-Pacific region may also be entering the recovery phase. “We troughed back in May.” “Economies in China, Australia and New Zealand are improving. That’s because the activity is restarting as lockdowns and restrictions are eased, removing supply-side constraints.”