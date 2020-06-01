Moody’s: China's measures to support economy and employment will have mixed credit implications

Moody’s Investors Service is out with its take on the Chinese support measures, announced at its annual plenary session last month, in an effort to ramp up growth hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Key quotes

“China's measures to support the economy and employment will have mixed credit implications.

China's GDP will likely grow by 1% in 2020, followed by a rebound to 7.1% in 2021, although downside risks remain.

Combined on-budget and off-budget fiscal measures to support the economy will total more than 8% of China's GDP.”

