Moody’s: China's GDP to grow by 5% in 2023, followed by 4.5% in 2024

In its latest assessment of the Chinese economy, Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday, “China's recovery a mixed picture, weighing on growth outlook and raising questions about the strength of rebound.”
Additional findings
“Forecast is for China's GDP to grow by 5% in 2023, followed by 4.5% in 2024.”
“Property sector in China remains subdued, while industrial sectors will post diverging revenue and profit growth trends.”
