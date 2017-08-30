Moody's: China's 2017 GDP forecast revised higher to 6.8% from 6.6%

The US-based ratings agency, Moody’s Investors Service, is out with its latest global economic outlook report, highlighting the following:

Revises its China 2017 GDP forecast to 6.8% from 6.6%

2018 forecast to 6.4% from 6.3%

Leading Asian economies to sustain growth

G20 to grow 3% in 2017 and 2018

Asia region and globally remains concerned about event risks related to conflicts in Korean peninsula, South China Sea, Middle East

Expects synchronized global economic expansion currently underway will continue for the rest of 2017 and 2018