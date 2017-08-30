Moody's: China's 2017 GDP forecast revised higher to 6.8% from 6.6%By Dhwani Mehta
The US-based ratings agency, Moody’s Investors Service, is out with its latest global economic outlook report, highlighting the following:
Revises its China 2017 GDP forecast to 6.8% from 6.6%
2018 forecast to 6.4% from 6.3%
Leading Asian economies to sustain growth
G20 to grow 3% in 2017 and 2018
Asia region and globally remains concerned about event risks related to conflicts in Korean peninsula, South China Sea, Middle East
Expects synchronized global economic expansion currently underway will continue for the rest of 2017 and 2018
