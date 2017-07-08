Moody’s: China making progress in reigning in shadow banking sector

Moody’s: China making progress in reigning in shadow banking sectorBy Dhwani Mehta
The latest report from the US-based Moody’s Investors Service released on Monday, showed that the shadow baking regulations imposed by the Chinese authorities are successful in reigning in credit growth.
Key Points:
Enhancement of shadow banking regulations is having some effect in moderating growth of wealth management products.
China's shadow banking sector is worth $9.4tn. Authorities have been cracking down on off-balance-sheet lending during the last 12 months.
Authorities are careful not to trigger financial instability with the new regulations.
"There have been some encouraging signs that enhanced regulatory policy measures have successfully constrained the growth of the banks' wealth management products and "investment receivables".
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.