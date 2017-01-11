Moody’s: Chances of a Brexit "no-deal" are substantial

Moody’s Investors Service, the US-based ratings agency, published its latest note on the UK economy, in light of the Brexit risks.

Key Points:

Chances of a Brexit "no-deal" are substantial.

Base view is that UK/EU will come to an agreement that maintains many of the current trade arrangements but chances of no-deal outcome are substantial.

No-deal is a risk to some UK ports but a potential opportunity for others.

Expects freight volumes at the UK to remain under pressure due to weak economic growth and impact of energy transition on energy-related commodities.