Moody’s: Benefits of Japan sales tax outweigh the negatives

Moody’s: Benefits of Japan sales tax outweigh the negativesBy Dhwani Mehta
Christian de Guzman, Vice President and Senior Analyst, Sovereign Risk Group Company Moody's Investors Service, crossed the wires now, speaking to Reuters on Japan’s fiscal reforms.
Key Points:
Benefits of Japan sales tax outweigh the negatives
As long as Govt remains committed to fiscal reform then the exact timing of achieving primary surplus mot as important
Recent economic growth supported by govt policy, structural reforms is gaining traction
Risks to sovereign rating remains balanced
