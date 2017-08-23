Moody’s: Australia’s govt debt will rise but remain moderate versus other AAA sovereigns

Moody’s: Australia’s govt debt will rise but remain moderate versus other AAA sovereignsBy Dhwani Mehta
The US-based ratings agency, Moody’s Investors Service, came out with its latest note on the Australian government debt.
Key Points:
Australian government debt will rise but remain moderate compared to other AAA sovereigns
Credit profile reflects its very high economic, institutional and fiscal strength but country faces latent risks
Exposed to two main types of shocks: high and rising household debt and economy's long standing dependence on external financing
