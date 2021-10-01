Moody’s: Australian states' recovery to vary on uneven vaccination rates and reopening hesitancy

Moody’s Investors Service is out with its latest assessment report on the Australian economic recovery, citing the following key highlights.
“Australian states' recovery to vary on uneven vaccination rates and reopening hesitancy.”
“Australia's underlying economic momentum and accommodative monetary policy will support states' access to funding markets amid rising debt burdens.”
“Budgetary pressure will rise given full economic rebound remains sensitive to uneven vaccination rates &hesitancy among some Australian states.”
Market reaction
AUD/USD remains offered towards 0.7200 amid a broad US dollar bounce and risk-off mood while the Australian political jitters also weigh down on the aussie.
The spot was last seen trading at 0.7213, down 0.17% on the day.
