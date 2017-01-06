Moody's: Almost all emerging market economies are set for positive economic growth in 2017 and 2018

Moody's: Almost all emerging market economies are set for positive economic growth in 2017 and 2018By Eren Sengezer
Moody's Investors Service compiled a report after it surveyed delegates at the rating agency's inaugural Emerging Markets Summit in London on May 16.
Key highlights:
- Almost all emerging market economies are set for positive economic growth in 2017 and 2018
- Steadying growth, coupled with an adjustment in external deficits in many economies and a further gradual rise in commodity prices, should support emerging market capital inflows and credit conditions in the next year
- Moody's forecasts real GDP growth of 5.0% and 5.1% for G-20 emerging markets in 2017 and 2018
- The largest risks to EM credit in the coming year are a sharper slowdown in China and renewed commodity price pressure (39%), followed by elevated EM corporate sector and household sector leverage (27%)
- South Africa (42%) and Turkey (40%) topped the list of EM economies which will experience the greatest deterioration in credit conditions over the coming 12 months, according to the poll results