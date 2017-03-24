Moody's affirms New Zealand's AAA Issuer Rating, outlook stable

Moody's affirms New Zealand's AAA Issuer Rating, outlook stableBy Dhwani Mehta
The US-based ratings agency, Moody’s Investor Service, published its latest review on New Zealand.
Key Highlights:
Expects NZ economy to be among the fastest growing AAA-rated economies in coming years
NZ economic resilience remains very high, supported by strong growth
View anchored by expectation that NZ will maintain strong fiscal and monetary discipline
NZ institutional strength remains similarly high, with proactive implementation of policies likely to continue