Monte dei Paschi shares plunge over 18% on liquidity warning

Trading in shares of ailing Italian bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, was suspended on Wednesday after the bank issued a warning that it could run out of cash sooner than it had previously expected. The current liquidity position stands around €10.6 billion and is forecasted to turn negative in four months time as compared to expected 11 months.

The warning spooked investors and the shared of Italy's third biggest bank and the oldest bank in the world, plunged over 18.0%.