Mongolia: Parliament passed resolution on Government's dismissal - ING

Rob Carnell, Chief Economist at ING, notes that Parliament of Mongolia has concluded the Irregular Session passing resolution on Government's dismissal.

Key Quotes

“2017 Parliamentary Irregular Session has been opened at 16:13 on September 07, 2017, with an attendance rate of 96.1%, and continued discussing the bill on PM’s dismissal submitted by 30 MPs on August 23, 2017.”

“On September 06, MPP caucus had requested a break until the Special Inspection Subcommittee concludes on the issue requested by the PM Mr. Erdenebat, and continued the discussion on the next day upon notification of conclusion of the Subcommittee discussion by MPP caucus leader Mr. Khayankhyarvaa. Speaker of the Parliament Mr. Enkhbold noted that the session was being carried out in accordance with the relevant laws and closed the session to the public in order to introduce the conclusion made by the Special Inspection Subcommittee.”

“Parliamentary session shifted open to public at 17:12 and continued the discussion on PM’s dismissal.”

“Parliament’s DP caucus leader Mr. Erdenebat introduced the conclusion of the caucus on the bill on PM’s dismissal submitted by MPP caucus members, noting the DP caucus is in agreement with the bill and reported current situation of the nation’s economic and financial fronts.”

“In relation with the discussion subject, no MP had questions, therefore the attending members expressed their opinions.”

“Many MPs stressed that the timing is not right to discuss the government’s dismissal when extra emphasis should be laid on preparation for winter. Mr. Baatarbileg expressed his regrets that one of the three justifications for the dismissal is based on successfully implementing Government’s 2016-2020 performance plan passed and approved by the Parliament and distributing the “Children’s Money”. While Mr. Sodbileg stressed that the Government has performed satisfactory in such a difficult time, and dismissing the Government when their policies have only been started being implemented will result in negative impacts on Mongolia’s reputation, and social and economic fronts not only locally but internationally. Mr. Bat-Erdene highlighted the needs of maintaining political stability, whereas Mr. Bolorchuluun stated that the Government made decision on concessional agreements when the Parliament is the one to make decisions on such matters and the incumbent Government has not made progress since they took the power.”

“After MPs have stated their opinions, PM made his remarks. He stressed that since Mongolia has transitioned and approved its democratic laws, it has had 13 governments within 25 years. He stated “Our cabinet is the 14th, it is normal that the government can be dismissed in democratic parliamentary countries. However, if anything passes its limits, it becomes harmful. Within the past 25 years, Mongolia has had 13 governments with an average term of 1.7 years – it is therefore seen by me that dismissing governments has become more of a wrong norm which causes stagnation in country’s growth and economy rather than a positive mechanism to deal with underperformance of governments”. He noted that in order to develop the country, Mongolia should put an end to wrong norms, sustain stable governance, improve the governance structure and act in strict compliance to every law and legislation. He highlighted that within the last year since his government took power, his team has worked very hard in the interest of Mongolia and Mongolian people. He then introduced the government’s performance results.”

“State Structure Standing Committee has made a recommendation against the bill on dismissal of the PM. However 42 of 73 members attending (57.5%) have voted for the dismissal resulting an approval of the resolution on the Government’s dismissal.”