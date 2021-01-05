Money markets fully price in 10 bps BoE rate cut by August – Reuters

Money markets raise bets on the Bank of England (BoE) turning interest rate negative as the UK enters a full lockdown, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
Money markets currently see implied rates below 0% from May, compared to June at the end of 2020, and fully price a 10 basis points cut by August.
Market reaction
This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was clinging to small daily gains at 1.3580.
