Money markets cement bets on early 2023 hike after Fed’s Clarida – Bloomberg

With the Fed tapering tantrums in full swing again, Bloomberg came out with the piece citing eurodollar futures to back the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike in 2023.
Key quotes
Money-market concerns that a weaker-than-expected economy might delay Federal Reserve policy tightening proved short-lived Wednesday, with hawkish comments from Vice Chairman Richard Clarida helping to cement bets for an initial rate hike in early 2023.
A softer-than-anticipated report on company jobs growth from ADP earlier in the day helped spur a rally in eurodollar futures, which at one point showed the first quarter-point hike coming somewhere around June 2023.
That was rapidly unwound after Clarida said that the ‘necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022.’
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly echoed calls for tapering, saying officials may start tapering asset purchases later this year or in early 2022, according to an interview on PBS aired after the close of trading. Treasuries remained under pressure in Asia, with 10-year yields touching 1.20%.
Market reaction
Following the release, EUR/USD eases to 1.1835 but remains sluggish after a four-day downtrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1850 amid stronger US dollar
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1850, undermined by a stronger US dollar amid a cautious market mood and hawkish Fedspeak. Rising Treasury yields and growing Delta covid variant spread in Europe keep the bearish pressure intact. US data in focus.
GBP/USD bears flirt with 1.3900 on BOE Super Thursday
GBP/USD is licking its wounds around weekly low below 1.3900 on BOE’s Super Thursday. Covid, Fedspeak underpin US dollar while the BOE is expected to reiterate status-quo, economic forecasts, tapering hints eagerly awaited.
Gold clings to 21-DMA amid firmer US dollar, cautious mood
Gold price has returned to the lower bound of this week’s trading range, clinging onto the critical 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) support at $1811 amid a broadly firmer US dollar. The greenback staged a solid comeback on Wednesday after the Fed officials turned in hawkish.
75% of Ethereum nodes prepared for London hard fork as ETH price surges above $2,700
Around 75% of Etheruem nodes are prepared for the London hard fork. The highly anticipated upgrade is expected to occur on block 12,965,000 scheduled for August 5, following a slight delay. Ethereum price managed to slice above $2,700 for the first time since early June.
Bank of England Preview: Five reasons the doves are set to win Super Thursday
An epic battle between hawks and doves on Super Thursday? That is a dramatic way to view the Bank of England's upcoming rate decision – yet there are good reasons to expect doves to carry the day. That would send sterling down.