Momentum extreme in AUD/NZD

Momentum extreme in AUD/NZDBy FXStreet Algorythms
The daily AUD/NZD rate carried the MACD oscillator into new low ground hitting a one year record.
Equally bearish and significant is the MACD histogram reaching a six months low.
Despite a still defiantly bearish trend we have seen a nascent reversal patterns unfold: the slightly higher oscillator value, outlined on the daily perspective, which may result in sellers narrowing their projections for the decline.
