Moderna Inc reported on Wednesday that the analysis of the data from the early-stage trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine pointed out to similar immune responses in young and old participants.

"Analysis found at 100 mcg dose selected for phase 3 study, mRNA-1273 was comparably immunogenic in those aged 56-70 vs younger adults in an early-stage trial," Moderna Inc explained.

Market reaction

This development seems to be providing a modest boost to market sentiment on Wednesday. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was trading at a fresh all-time high of 3,455, gaining 0.35% on a daily basis.