Moderna to apply for US emergency-use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

Moderna Inc announced that it will apply for the emergency-use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the US on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Will apply on Monday for conditional approval of its the vaccine in the EU."

"COVID-19 vaccine was 94.1% effective in analysis of phase 3 study after 196 COVID-19 cases."

"COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective against severe COVID-19 in phase 3 trial."

"Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial had 30 severe cases, all on the placebo side, including 1 death."

"US FDA Advisory Committee meeting to be scheduled for Dec. 17."

"Launch trial of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents expected to be before the end of the year."

"No new serious safety concerns identified since Nov. 16 in phase 3 trial."

"Expecting to have 20 million doses of vaccine available in the US this year, can start shipping shortly after authorization."

"Efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine was consistent across age, race and ethnicity, and gender demographics."

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Futures were down 0.24% on the day at 3,627.