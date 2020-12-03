Moderna study shows covid-19 vaccine has potential for durable immunity

Moderna says that phase 1 covid-19 vaccine participants retained high levels of antibodies after 119 days.

The company sees 100m-125m doses available globally in Q1 of 2021 and stated that the vaccine trial results are consistent across all age groups.

The company affirms its expectation to have 20m coronavirus vaccine doses available in US by the end of 2020.

This follows earlier news from another vaccine candidate, Pfizer-BioNTech, that the company cut the rollout target due supply-chain obstacles, and markets are dropping in risk-off.

The Wall Street Journal has stated that the company had hoped to roll out 100 million vaccines world-wide by the end of the year.

This has now been reduced to 50 million, according to the article.

Consequently, the news soured risk appetite into the close on Wall Street and the S&P 500 fell from support after reaching all-time highs earlier in the session.