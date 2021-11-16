Moderna Stock Quote and Forecast: When is it time to buy MRNA stock?

Moderna stock slides again on Friday but bounces Monday.

MRNA shares closed at $235.07, up 1.7%.

Moderna shares consolidate recent losses.

Moderna (MRNA) shares rose slightly on Monday as the stock looked to stem the recent heavy losses. The stock with the self descriptive ticker still had a stellar 2021, but recent performance is not so good with investors losing faith or perhaps taking profits. Moderna is up 125% year to date but down nearly 30% in the last month. The stock rose sharply earlier on and so was set up for a hefty fall once momentum turned.

Moderna (MRNA) stock news

The news has been a culmination of negative factors, with poor earnings from Moderna earlier in the month not helping and starting the acceleration in the move. The catalyst had been the development of alternative treatments for covid from both Merck (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE). Both of these companies have developed an antiviral pill to treat covid once caught, and a pill is seen as an alternative and in some cases a preferable treatment. Moderna was then slightly left behind by its two pharma peers. Some mixed news then came out last week with both France and Germany saying they preferred Pfizer's vaccine for treatment in the under 30s due to heart issues. At least Canada did give Moderna stock some good news when it authorized Moderna's covid vaccine for booster use in 18-year-olds and up.

The company announced on Monday it had signed an agreement with the European Union to enable the EU to donate over 70 million doses of Moderna's covid vaccine to the COVAX scheme for low and middle-income countries.

Moderna (MRNA) stock forecast

This MRNA chart still looks bearish with a few dead cat bounces along the way, including Monday's paltry 1.7% gain. Taken into context the move barely registers on the chart alongside the huge falls seen last week. This to us is clearly a consolidation and continuation pattern. Only breaking the 200-day moving average at $254 would make us change our minds on this one.

That zone from $254 to $265 is huge resistance. Not only from the 200-day moving average but also from the yearly Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). Even in the short term it is now where the 9-day moving average sits. Breaking this zone might see the gap to $278 filled. Otherwise, the trend should continue with $188.40 the interim target before $160 to $150 being an area of strong support due to the heavy volume that occured down there.