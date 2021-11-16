Moderna Stock Quote and Forecast: When is it time to buy MRNA stock?

- Moderna stock slides again on Friday but bounces Monday.
- MRNA shares closed at $235.07, up 1.7%.
- Moderna shares consolidate recent losses.
Moderna (MRNA) shares rose slightly on Monday as the stock looked to stem the recent heavy losses. The stock with the self descriptive ticker still had a stellar 2021, but recent performance is not so good with investors losing faith or perhaps taking profits. Moderna is up 125% year to date but down nearly 30% in the last month. The stock rose sharply earlier on and so was set up for a hefty fall once momentum turned.
Moderna (MRNA) stock news
The news has been a culmination of negative factors, with poor earnings from Moderna earlier in the month not helping and starting the acceleration in the move. The catalyst had been the development of alternative treatments for covid from both Merck (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE). Both of these companies have developed an antiviral pill to treat covid once caught, and a pill is seen as an alternative and in some cases a preferable treatment. Moderna was then slightly left behind by its two pharma peers. Some mixed news then came out last week with both France and Germany saying they preferred Pfizer's vaccine for treatment in the under 30s due to heart issues. At least Canada did give Moderna stock some good news when it authorized Moderna's covid vaccine for booster use in 18-year-olds and up.
The company announced on Monday it had signed an agreement with the European Union to enable the EU to donate over 70 million doses of Moderna's covid vaccine to the COVAX scheme for low and middle-income countries.
Moderna (MRNA) stock forecast
This MRNA chart still looks bearish with a few dead cat bounces along the way, including Monday's paltry 1.7% gain. Taken into context the move barely registers on the chart alongside the huge falls seen last week. This to us is clearly a consolidation and continuation pattern. Only breaking the 200-day moving average at $254 would make us change our minds on this one.
That zone from $254 to $265 is huge resistance. Not only from the 200-day moving average but also from the yearly Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). Even in the short term it is now where the 9-day moving average sits. Breaking this zone might see the gap to $278 filled. Otherwise, the trend should continue with $188.40 the interim target before $160 to $150 being an area of strong support due to the heavy volume that occured down there.
MRNA 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh 2021-low below 1.1350 Premium
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish and extended its slide toward 1.1300 in the early American session. Rising US Treasury bond yields on the back of the stronger-than-expected October Retail Sales data and hawkish Fed commentary seem to be providing a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD pulls away from session highs on dollar strength Premium
GBP/USD lost its traction in the early American session and erased its daily gains to turn flat above 1.3400. Renewed USD strength on hawkish Fedspeak and rising US Treasury bond yield is not allowing the pair to preserve its recovery momentum.
Gold returns to $1,860 area after touching multi-month highs Premium
Gold advanced to its strongest level since June at $1,877 on Tuesday but reversed its direction in the last hour. Rising US Treasury bond yields on upbeat US Retail Sales data weigh on XAU/USD. Investors will keep a close eye on Fedspeak.
XRP price momentum shifts to the downside as Ripple bears take over
Ripple price is under pressure today as XRP price corrected 10% in just two trading days. XPR price sees earlier support holding for now, but tailwinds start to fade. Expect bears to push for another leg lower towards holding another 8% losses.
UK CPI Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for GBP/USD Premium
Economists expect a 3.9% UK inflation read for October. It would take a major surprise of 4.5% or higher to push the pound significantly higher. Figures closer to 3% would cast doubts about a rate increase and would sink sterling.