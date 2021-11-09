Moderna Stock Price and Forecast: MRNA stock is sick, does Pfizer have a pill for that?

Moderna stock has been under enormous pressure as news of covid pills arrives.

MRNA stock fell sharply last week but recovered on Monday.

Moderna quote at $247 in Tuesday's premarket for a small gain.

Moderna (MRNA) shares have been under pressure for the last few sessions as the covid vaccine manufacturer takes a huge hit from news of rival drug companies being on the verge of producing anti-viral pills for covid. A pill is always preferable over injection for most people and also is seen as more distributable and easy to transport. The recent announcements from Merck (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE) have sent other vaccine manufacturers' shares lower, not just Moderna's.

Details though of the proposed pill treatments are light, with more data due to be released and details on costs also thin on the ground. However, that has not stopped governments from ordering the treatments, with the UK first off the block to approve Merck's Molnupiravir for use and ordering 480,000 courses of the drug. The US also has orders and announced this morning that it was increasing its order by 1.4 million courses for Molnupiravir. MRK shares have risen in the premarket on the back of that news.

MRNA graph, 15-minute

Moderna (MRNA) stock news

News out this morning from France could provide more headwinds in the MRNA share price. Reuters reports that France's health authority has recommended that people under 30 be given the Pfizer (PFE) covid vaccine instead of Moderna's if available. The regulator cited very rare risks related to heart issues.

"Within the population aged under 30, this risk appears to be around five times lesser with Pfizer's Comirnaty jab compared to Moderna's Spikevax jab," according to the French public health authority. The Reuters report does say the Haute Autorite de Sante does not have the legal power to ban or license drugs but acts as an advisor.

This will add to pressure already on the stock from the news of Pfizer's antiviral pill for covid, which saw MRNA fall nearly 17% on Friday.

As with most things, there is always good with the bad, and we also note this morning that Wolfe Research has begun analyst coverage on Moderna stock with an outperform rating and a price target of $304. That is some $60 upside from the closing price on Monday.

Moderna (MRNA) stock forecast

Now that MRNA shares have broken below the 200-day moving average, we can say that the stock is bearish across all timeframes. A modest recovery on Monday will likely be under pressure on Tuesday as the stock failed to take out even the high on Friday. This looks to me like a consolidation phase after the losses. Consolidation phases are continuation phases.

Moderna is now showing oversold on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), but on such quick moves these indicators often can get out of line as the move is too quick for the lagging indicator's liking. A period of calm will likely see the RSI move back to normal levels. $188.41 is the next downside target, having been tested as resistance in February and April and broken in June. Below is a strong volume zone at $155.80, which is the point of control or the price with highest volume. Volume means equilibrium so stability.

To turn sentiment, MRNA will have to break the 200-day at $252.77 and then fill the gap to $278.