Moderna Stock Price and Forecast: MRNA stock is sick, does Pfizer have a pill for that?

- Moderna stock has been under enormous pressure as news of covid pills arrives.
- MRNA stock fell sharply last week but recovered on Monday.
- Moderna quote at $247 in Tuesday's premarket for a small gain.
Moderna (MRNA) shares have been under pressure for the last few sessions as the covid vaccine manufacturer takes a huge hit from news of rival drug companies being on the verge of producing anti-viral pills for covid. A pill is always preferable over injection for most people and also is seen as more distributable and easy to transport. The recent announcements from Merck (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE) have sent other vaccine manufacturers' shares lower, not just Moderna's.
Details though of the proposed pill treatments are light, with more data due to be released and details on costs also thin on the ground. However, that has not stopped governments from ordering the treatments, with the UK first off the block to approve Merck's Molnupiravir for use and ordering 480,000 courses of the drug. The US also has orders and announced this morning that it was increasing its order by 1.4 million courses for Molnupiravir. MRK shares have risen in the premarket on the back of that news.
MRNA graph, 15-minute
Moderna (MRNA) stock news
News out this morning from France could provide more headwinds in the MRNA share price. Reuters reports that France's health authority has recommended that people under 30 be given the Pfizer (PFE) covid vaccine instead of Moderna's if available. The regulator cited very rare risks related to heart issues.
"Within the population aged under 30, this risk appears to be around five times lesser with Pfizer's Comirnaty jab compared to Moderna's Spikevax jab," according to the French public health authority. The Reuters report does say the Haute Autorite de Sante does not have the legal power to ban or license drugs but acts as an advisor.
This will add to pressure already on the stock from the news of Pfizer's antiviral pill for covid, which saw MRNA fall nearly 17% on Friday.
As with most things, there is always good with the bad, and we also note this morning that Wolfe Research has begun analyst coverage on Moderna stock with an outperform rating and a price target of $304. That is some $60 upside from the closing price on Monday.
Moderna (MRNA) stock forecast
Now that MRNA shares have broken below the 200-day moving average, we can say that the stock is bearish across all timeframes. A modest recovery on Monday will likely be under pressure on Tuesday as the stock failed to take out even the high on Friday. This looks to me like a consolidation phase after the losses. Consolidation phases are continuation phases.
Moderna is now showing oversold on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), but on such quick moves these indicators often can get out of line as the move is too quick for the lagging indicator's liking. A period of calm will likely see the RSI move back to normal levels. $188.41 is the next downside target, having been tested as resistance in February and April and broken in June. Below is a strong volume zone at $155.80, which is the point of control or the price with highest volume. Volume means equilibrium so stability.
To turn sentiment, MRNA will have to break the 200-day at $252.77 and then fill the gap to $278.
MRNA daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in the negative territory below 1.1600 after US data
EUR/USD showed no immediate reaction to the US data and continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1600. The Core Producer Price Index (PPI) in the US remained unchanged at 6.8% on a yearly basis in October as expected. Meanwhile, ECB's Knot reiterated a rate hike is unlikely in 2022.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.3600 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising above 1.3600 in the early Europen session and turned flat on the day near 1.3570. The data from the US showed that the Producer Price Index remained steady at 8.6% on a yearly basis in October. Investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
Gold clings to gains above $1,820 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold regained its traction in the early American session and rose toward $1,830 amid falling US Treasury bond yields. After the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the annual PPI stayed unchanged at 8.6%, the 10-year T-bond yield is losing more than 2% on the day.
Why Cardano price is ready for massive breakout that will outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum
Cardano price has been failing to galvanize investors’ enthusiasm, as it continued to consolidate and drop lower toward $2. However, the popular altcoin may soon see its downtrend retreat, as ADA has presented a bullish chart pattern with a projection of a 30% climb.
How to trade US inflation with EUR/USD, scenarios and levels to watch Premium
October's Inflation levels are critical for the Fed's rate hike timing after the taper decision. The dollar enters the decision in a balanced mode, allowing every tick up or down to matter. EUR/USD is set to move differently according to five scenarios.