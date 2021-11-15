Moderna Inc Stock Quote and Forecast: When is it time to buy Moderna stock?

Moderna (MRNA) stock finally bounces on Friday by over 2%.

MRNA stock is one of the worst performers this month.

MRNA is sick, hit by antiviral pill treatments for covid.

Moderna (MRNA) stock finally caught a few bids on Friday which was enough to see it close up over 2%. However, it still looks much like a dead cat bounce and MRNA remains overly bearish. This phase is looking more and more like a consolidation after recent heavy losses and so a staging point for further declines.

Moderna (MRNA) stock news

A brief bit of background on why the stock has been performing will help shape our analysis going forward and see if things can be turned around. Firstly Moderna (MRNA) shares took a hit on the development of antiviral pill treatments for covid. It was a one-two knockout as both Merck (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE) are developing antiviral pills. The UK in fact has already approved the Merck pill for treatment and has orders placed. The US also has orders with Merck (MRK). This obviously knocked some shine off the Moderna (MRNA) share price. Pfizer then came out with data in relation to its own antiviral pill and this data was also very promising.

Adding to the pressure for Moderna stock was earnings from the company itself. These left investors disappointed with a miss on top and bottom lines, revenue, and earnings per share (EPS). Germany and French regulators heaped more pressure on by saying they preferred Pfizer's covid vaccine for use in under 30's due to lower risks from heart issues and finally to just cap things off it appears Moderna and the US government are headed to court over intellectual property rights over the covid vaccine developments as Moderna and the US National Institutes of Health remain at loggerheads. NIH Director Dr Francis Collins told Reuters last week that "I think Moderna has made a serious mistake here in not providing the kind of co-inventorship credit to people who played a major role in the development of the vaccine that they're now making a fair amount of money off of,"..."But we are not done. Clearly this is something that legal authorities are going to have to figure out."

Any good news? Well, it is few and far between. The surge in covid cases as Europe enters winter has taken many countries by surprise and will likely speed up booster vaccine use with the UK saying today that it plans to speed up booster rollout to over 40's. The US is also rolling out booster doses. Canada also last week authorized Moderna's vaccine for booster shots.

Moderna (MRNA) stock forecast

The chart remains bearish with a continuation pattern emerging. This is in the form of a reverse flag formation with a consolidation of recent losses. MRNA also trades below the 200-day moving average and the yearly VWAP. This is bearish territory. Breaking the 200-day moving average at $254 will change the sentiment and make it more neutral with a gap fill at $278 the next resistance. Otherwise, the continuation and consolidation phase will eventually see a break lower with $211 the trigger point. Once $211 goes it is on to $188 and then a high volume zone from $17 to $150 where some stabilization may occur and a reassessment of the bearish trend will be needed. We can see how this consolidation phase is already seeing the RSI rise from oversold levels. The RSI does not need a price rally to move back up it only needs consolidation.