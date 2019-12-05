Mnuchin: US/China negotiators held call on Thursday night, “actively working” towards a trade deal

US Treasury Secretary, Mnuchin, says US-Chinese deputy negotiators held a call on Thursday night and are “actively working” towards a trade deal.

US-China trade talks are “on track” but not bound to a specific deadline.

"We’re working as hard as we can. But the President said, we’re going to get the right deal and we’re not going to be confused about an arbitrary deadline. But the talks are progressing,”

Mnuchin told reporters after a House Financial Services Committee hearing. Asked if talks were on track he said “they are”.

FX implications

Frictions between the US and China intensified after President Donald Trump pushed ahead with legislation supporting the Hong Kong protesters. Chinese state media and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have made firm retaliatory remarks, arguing that the US is interfering in “internal” affairs. The market will want confirmation from China that talks are going well, and so far, China’s official spokespeople are keeping quiet on the matter – both countries indicated a rollback of tariffs would be part of a so-called phase-one agreement, and until we see that, then uncertainty prevails. However, AUD would be a major beneficiary on such a scenario.