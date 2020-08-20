MNTA stock price: Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. up smalls around $52.00

Shares of (NASDAQ: MNTA) trade near Wednesday’s close around $52.00.

(NASDAQ: MNTA) rose nearly 70% on Wednesday on acquisition news.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) is hovering around the $52.00 zone ahead of the opening bell in Wal St. on Thursday, posting marginal gains following the Wednesday’s jump of around 70%.

Indeed, news that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will acquire Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) boosted prices to the area past the $52.00 level. The deal gyrates around $6.5 billion, or $52.50 per share of (NASDAQ: MNTA).

At the moment (NASDAQ: MNTA) is up 0.10% at $52.17.