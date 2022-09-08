NASDAQ:MNMD fell by 7.06% during Wednesday’s trading session.

MindMed will be presenting at the HC Wainwright investor’s conference.

GameStop jumped after it reported its quarterly financial results.

NASDAQ:MNMD tumbled lower for the second straight day as the meme stock sector continued to struggle. On Wednesday, shares of MNMD fell by a further 7.06% and closed the trading session at a price of 7.06%. All three major indices climbed higher as the NASDAQ snapped its seven day losing streak. Investors shrugged off another impending rate hike as the Fed prepares for its upcoming September FOMC meeting. Overall, the Dow Jones regained 435 basis points, the S&P 500 added 1.83%, and the NASDAQ posted a rise of 2.14% during the session.

In some company news, MindMed announced that it would be presenting at the upcoming HC Wainwright investor’s conference. The presentation likely won’t have much impact on the stock price, although it could certainly provide more exposure to industry analysts. MindMed does have several ongoing projects that are at the clinical trial stage so investors will be interested in an update on how those trials are proceeding. According to the company’s press release, MindMed’s presentation will be available to view online as of September 12th, 2022.

Meme stocks were once again on the decline during intraday trading until a late session rally pushed AMC (NYSE:AMC) and APE (NYSE:APE) into positive territory. Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) also had a strong showing, gaining 12.36% during the day. GameStop (NYSE:GME) was the lone meme stock to fall during intraday trading, closing the session down 4.30%. GameStop released its earnings results after the close and while it reported a wider than expected loss and declining sales, it also announced a new partnership with crypto giant FTX. The latter news sent the stock soaring in after hours trading by more than 11% at the time of this writing.