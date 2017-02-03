Mixed inflation figures in Japan, Yen non-reactive

Japanese inflation numbers for January (nation-wide) and February (Tokyo) saw a mixed-bag outcome, with overall reads still being far from BOJ's desired 2% target. A pick up in global demand, which helped Japanese exporters, coupled with higher domestic demand on rising stocks, were factors contributing to the mild rise in January's nation-wide readings. However, these slightly improved CPIs were somewhat eclipsed by the declines seen in Tokyo CPIs for February. Overall household spending saw a significant decline at -1.2% vs -0.4% exp and -0.3% last. The Japanese Yen is exchangning hands at 114.41 at present, having seen barely any change in its rate vs the US Dollar ahead of the Tokyo open.

Japan National CPI Ex-Fresh Food (YoY) came in at 0.3%, above expectations (0%) in January



Japan Tokyo CPI ex Food, Energy (YoY) remains unchanged at 0% in February



Japan National CPI Ex Food, Energy (YoY) unchanged at 0% in January



Japan Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food (YoY) came in at -0.3%, below expectations (-0.2%) in February



Japan Overall Household Spending (YoY) below expectations (-0.4%) in January: Actual (-1.2%)



Japan Unemployment Rate meets forecasts (3%) in January



Japan National Consumer Price Index (YoY) rose from previous 0.3% to 0.4% in January



Japan Jobs/applicants ratio came in at 1.43, below expectations (1.44) in January



Japan Tokyo Consumer Price Index (YoY) fell from previous 0.1% to -0.3% in February

