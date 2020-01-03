Danske Bank analysts note that the final Euro area PMI manufacturing for December was revised slightly higher yesterday from 45.9 to 46.3.

Key Quotes

“While the revision was positive, the overall level is still very low and paints a picture of a fragile economy. However, with the recent improvement in China and Asia as a whole, we should expect some lift to PMIs over the coming 3-6 months.”

“US Markit PMI for December was revised slightly lower to 52.4 from 52.5 but is still off the lows seen in August last year of 50.3.”