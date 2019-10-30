he Bank of Japan (BOJ) will announce additional easing on Thursday, Naomi Muguruma, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Senior Market Analyst, said while talking to Bloomberg.

Key quotes

Domestic demand appears solid but this partially due to front-loading ahead of the October sales tax hike. The BOJ is strongly committed to taking action if inflation momentum is lost and it has.



The central bank has been running an ultra-easy policy for more than six years. Further, it adopted a negative rate in January 2016. Even so, the inflation remains well below the 2% target.