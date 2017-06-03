Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari's presentation at the 33rd Annual NABE Economic Policy Conference

Key highlights from Minneapolis Fed President and CEO Neel Kashkari's presentation, titled "Ending Too Big To Fail - The Minneapolis Plan” at the 33rd Annual NABE Economic Policy Conference:

Long-term debt will not take losses/convert to equity

Only 50% of cost of additional equity reduces GDP

Follow IMF approach to estimating chance of a bailout

Most banks will choose to restructure and become non-systemic

Shadow bank tax equalizes funding costs across sectors