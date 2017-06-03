Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari's presentation at the 33rd Annual NABE Economic Policy Conference

Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari's presentation at the 33rd Annual NABE Economic Policy ConferenceBy Eren ŞENGEZER
Key highlights from Minneapolis Fed President and CEO Neel Kashkari's presentation, titled "Ending Too Big To Fail - The Minneapolis Plan” at the 33rd Annual NABE Economic Policy Conference:
- Long-term debt will not take losses/convert to equity
- Only 50% of cost of additional equity reduces GDP
- Follow IMF approach to estimating chance of a bailout
- Most banks will choose to restructure and become non-systemic
- Shadow bank tax equalizes funding costs across sectors