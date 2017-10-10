Ministers make plan for UK to join NAFTA if no deal with EU – Telegraph

Ministers make plan for UK to join NAFTA if no deal with EU – TelegraphBy Dhwani Mehta
The Telegraph reports that the UK Government is examining the possibility of joining the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), if the UK is unable to strike a post-Brexit deal with the EU.
The NAFTA is a free trade agreement between Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Key Points:
Joining NAFTA would enable the UK to boost its trade with three of the world’s economic powerhouses, which have a combined GDP of GBP 17.2 trillion, compared with the EU’s GDP of GBP 15.7 trillion.
Joining NAFTA would give British importers and exporters better access to the US, Canada and Mexico without the UK having to go through painstaking negotiations to strike a new free trade agreement with the EU.
