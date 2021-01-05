Millions more covid-19 vaccines on way for UK - Times

Early Wednesday morning in Asia, The Times came out with the news conveying the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine optimism for the UK.

The news mentions two million jabs will be sent to the British National Health Services (NHS) hubs this week.

It was also expected in the report that the recently announced third lockdown in the UK will increase the pace of rollout.

Earlier on Tuesday, UK PM Boris Johnson showed readiness to ease the lockdown from mid-February and helped recover Monday’s losses, coupled with the broad US dollar weakness.

GBP/USD consolidates recent gains…

Despite the upbeat news, GBP/USD consolidates the previous day’s gains around 1.3625/20 as global markets await results of Georgia’s runoff that will decide on who holds the US Senate.

