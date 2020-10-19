Mike Pompeo: We are sanctioning mainland-China and Hong Kong entities/individual

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has just tweeted the following:

''Today, we are sanctioning mainland-China and Hong Kong entities and individuals for conduct related to the sanctioned proliferator the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines. Our warning is clear: If you do business with IRISL or its subsidiaries, you risk U.S. sanctions.''

This follows Sunday's warnings that the US will levy sanctions for selling arms to Iran even as the United Nations embargo against sales to the nation expires.

“The United States is prepared to use its domestic authorities to sanction any individual or entity that materially contributes to the supply, sale, or transfer of conventional arms to or from Iran, as well as those who provide technical training, financial support and services, and other assistance related to these arms,” Pompeo said in a statement on Sunday.

This does not bode well for risk sentiment that is already pressured on Monday due to the lack of progress on stimulus talks: