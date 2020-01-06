Middle East tensions weigh on financial markets – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts suggest that geopolitical risks came to the forefront on Friday after the killing of Iranian top commander Soleimani in Iraq and will be on market participants' radar in the near future.

Key Quotes

“In terms of data releases we have several PMI service data from euro area countries. Tomorrow we will get the important euro area inflation data print, where we already saw some country figures that were on the stronger side of expectations.”

“On Friday we get the US jobs report, which will be very important, particularly in light of the weak US ISM number on Friday.”

“In Scandi we get PMIs from Sweden and industrial production and inflation data (Norway) later this week.”