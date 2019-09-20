Mid-East tensions, US-China trade signals to headline – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank enlist the key economic events of note due later in the day ahead.

Key Quotes:

“Following a busy central bank week, today is very thin on scheduled events and economic data.

Focus is on the developments in the Iran-Saudi crisis. US Secretary of Defence Mike Pompeo has been in Saudi Arabia to discuss a response to the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities.

Any signals coming out of the lower-level trade talks between the US and China in Washington should also be on the watch list today.

Yesterday was the final day of the Supreme Court hearings on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of the Parliament. However, no time has been given for a ruling.

This afternoon consumer confidence for the euro area is released. It should give more clues to the extent of any spill-over from the weak manufacturing sector to consumers.

Today the German government is expected to decide on the concrete measures in its climate package, with some media putting the total cost as high as EUR37bn.”