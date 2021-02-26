Mid-day market update: Nasdaq rises over 100 points; Recro Pharma (REPH Stock) shares plummet

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.69% to 31,184.21 while the NASDAQ rose 0.95% to 13,243.64. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.21% to 3,837.28.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 28,413,630 cases with around 508,310 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 11,063,490 confirmed cases and 156,820 deaths, while Brazil reported over 10,390,460 COVID-19 cases with 251,490 deaths. In total, there were at least 113,086,220 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 2,509,560 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Information technology shares rose 1.3% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Intrusion Inc. INTZ 42.99%, up 16%, and LivePerson, Inc. LPSN 14.08%, up 9%.
In trading on Friday, energy shares dipped by 3.5%.
Top Headline
Foot Locker, Inc. FL 5.72% reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
Foot Locker reported quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.35 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $2.19 billion, versus expectations of $2.29 billion.
Equities Trading UP
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. LIXT 49.17% shares shot up 39% to $5.22. Lixte Biotech recently said it will present its anti-cancer therapy enhancer at HC Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference being held March 9-10, 2021.
Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS 15.35% got a boost, shooting 27% to $4.8550 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Roth Capital maintained Sensus Healthcare with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $6.
Just Energy Group Inc. JE 33.24% shares were also up, gaining 38% to $4.7797 after the company reported Q3 results.
Check out these big movers of the day
Equities Trading DOWN
Tengasco, Inc. TGC 25.67% shares tumbled 32% to $2.50. Tengasco and Riley Exploration - Permian, LLC disclosed a reverse stock split.
Shares of Tricida, Inc. TCDA 30.5% were down 32% to $5.00 after the company posted a wider Q4 loss. The company also said it has received an Appeal Denied Letter (ADL) from the Office of New Drugs (OND) of the FDA in response to the company's Formal Dispute Resolution Request (FDRR) submitted in December.
Recro Pharma, Inc. REPH 28.11% was down, falling 27% to $3.56 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 1.9% to $62.35, while gold traded down 2.4% to $1,757.50.
Silver traded down 3.8% Friday to $26.59 while copper fell 2.7% to $4.1485.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 1.48%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 1.1% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.57%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 fell 1.3%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 2.3% and Italy’s FTSE MIB fell 0.97%.
French gross domestic product contracted 1.4% on quarter during the October-December period, while import prices in Germany declined 1.2% year-over-year in January. Spain's current account surplus narrowed to EUR 0.73 billion in December from EUR 2.2 billion in the year-ago month, while consumer prices came in flat year-over-year in February.
Economics
The US goods trade deficit increased to $83.74 billion in January from $83.19 billion in the earlier month.
Personal spending rose 2.4% in January, while the personal consumption expenditure price index rose 0.3%. Personal income climbed 10% in January.
Wholesale inventories rose 1.3% in January.
The Chicago PMI fell 4.3 points to 59.5 in February.
The final reading of University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index was revised higher to 76.8 for February versus a preliminary reading of 76.2.
The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m.
Data on farm prices for January will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 amid sour market mood
EUR/USD has extended its falls and struggles around 1.21 as the risk-off mood and elevated US bond yields favor the dollar. President Biden's stimulus bill ran into a snag. The Fed's preferred inflation measure and end-of-month flows are eyed.
Gold melts below $1,750, lowest in 8 months amid high Treasury yields
Gold (XAU/USD) has been extending its downfall as elevated bond yields make the precious metal – which provides no returns – less attractive.
S&P 500 Day Ahead Outlook: Inflation fears see bears back bashing
An ugly day for stock markets on Thursday as the dirty word inflation reared its head again. Just when you thought Powell had killed off the thought, it came back stronger in the sequel!
Bitcoin ready for bullish continuation as crypto bull cycle pauses
Bitcoin retest support at $45,000 after failing to break the resistance at $52,000. A break above the range between $48,000 and $49,500 will bring back a bullish impulse.
US Dollar Index remains firm around 90.60 post-data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a basket of its main rivals, keeps the bid tone unchanged around 90.60 on Friday.