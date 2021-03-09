Mid-day market update: Gold rises over 2%; ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD Stock) shares plunge

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.82% to 32,061.95 while the NASDAQ rose 3.5% to 13,051.08. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.84% to 3,891.78.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 20,045,440 cases with around 525,810 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 11,244,780 confirmed cases and 157,930 deaths, while Brazil reported over 11,051,660 COVID-19 cases with 266,397 deaths. In total, there were at least 117,206,910 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 2,601,400 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Information technology shares rose 3.3% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Canaan Inc. CAN 36.08%, up 32%, and Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT 32.04%, up 28%.
In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell 0.2%.
Top Headline
Dicks Sporting Goods Inc DKS 6.62% reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for FY21.
Dick's Sporting posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.43 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $2.28 per share. The company’s sales came in at $3.13 billion, versus expectations of $3.07 billion.
DICK'S Sporting said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $4.40-$5.20 versus expectations of $5.96. The company expects sales of $9.544 billion-$9.935 billion, versus market estimates of $9.53 billion.
Equities Trading UP
INVO Bioscience, Inc. INVO 175.56% shares shot up 252% to $10.94 after the company announced an amendment under its exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC 36.92% got a boost, shooting 44% to $8.29 as the company said it has developed and completed evaluations for its CDA Pro Cancer Detection Sensor.
ReneSola Ltd SOL 37.79% shares were also up, gaining 34% to $13.40 after Raymond James initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $14.5 price target.
Check out these big movers of the day
Equities Trading DOWN
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD 47.99% shares tumbled 48% to $23.65. As part of its ongoing review of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals supplemental new drug application for pimavanserin, the FDA said in a March 3 letter it has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time. Various analysts also downgraded the stock.
Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. GRAY 51.63% were down 44% to $8.30 after the company reported preliminary topline results from Phase 2b ALTISSIMO trial. Piper Sandler downgraded Graybug Vision from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $27 to $10.
Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX 29.29% was down, falling 30% to $48.12 after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter. The company also said its Q2 net revenue per active client declined 7% year-over-year. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $64.43, while gold traded up 2.2% to $1,715.10.
Silver traded up 3.2% Tuesday to $26.085 while copper fell 2.3% to $3.9975.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.76%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.61% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.52%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 rose 0.46%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.24% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.6%.
The Eurozone economy contracted by 0.7% in the fourth quarter following a record 12.4% growth in the earlier three-month period. The German current account surplus widened slightly to €16.9 billion in January from €16.6 billion a year ago, while trade surplus rose to €14.3 billion from €13.7 billion.
French payroll employment in the private sector fell 0.1% to 19.4 million during the fourth quarter. Italy's industrial production increased 1% in January following a revised 0.2% rise in December.
Economics
The NFIB small business optimism index rose to 95.8 in February from 95.0 in January.
The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index rose 8% year-over-year during the first week of March.
The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m.
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 6:05 p.m. ET.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD could extend recovery with a daily close above $1,720
The XAU/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since early June of 2020 at $1,676 on Monday but reversed its course with the greenback coming under strong selling pressure.
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton says EU to give ok to JNJ vaccine within days or hours
EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton says the EU is poised to give approval to the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine within the next few days or hours, according to Reuters.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.