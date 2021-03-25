Mid-afternoon market update: Dow rises 75 points; Rite Aid (RAD Stock) shares plummet

NEWS | | By Benzinga Team

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.23% to 32,495 while the NASDAQ fell 0.37% to 12,913.99. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.13% to 3,894.05.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 30,011,550 cases with around 545,280 deaths. Brazil reported over 12,220,010 COVID-19 cases with 300,680 deaths, while India confirmed a total of at least 11,787,530 cases and 160,690 deaths. In total, there were at least 124,894,100 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 2,745,700 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares rose 0.8% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST 8.94%, up 7%, and Unity Bancorp, Inc. UNTY 6.54%, up 7%.

In trading on Thursday, communication services shares fell 0.9%.

Top Headline

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI 7.15% reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong guidance for the current quarter.

Darden posted quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $0.69 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.73 billion, versus expectations of $1.63 billion.

Darden Restaurants said it sees Q4 earnings of $1.60 to $1.70 per share, on sales of $2.1 billion. Analysts had expected EPS of $1.24 per share on sales of $1.95 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. APOP 46.42% shares shot up 61% to $5.63 after the company and Quoin Pharmaceuticals announced a strategic merger.

Shares of Houston Wire & Cable Company HWCC 37.63% got a boost, shooting 38% to $5.24 after the company announced it will be acquired by OmniCable for $91 million.

Movado Group, Inc. MOV 18.96% shares were also up, gaining 18% to $25.39 after the company reported Q4 results and announced a new $25 million buyback program.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Evolus, Inc. EOLS 24.2% shares tumbled 26% to $12.26 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM 25.32% were down 24% to $1.77 after the company reported pricing of $30 million public offering of common stock.

Rite Aid Corporation RAD 20% was down, falling 21% to $18.52 after the company issued an update on FY2021 guidance. The company said it expects to report a FY21 net loss of $90 million to $100 million on sales of $23.98 billion to $24.00 billion.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 5.1% to $58.04, while gold traded down 0.5% to $1,725.00.

Silver traded down 0.7% Thursday to $25.065 while copper fell 2% to $3.9820.

Euro zone

European shares closed mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.07%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.41% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.08%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 rose 0.09%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.57% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.04%.

German GfK Consumer Climate Indicator rose to -6.2 heading into April versus a revised reading of -12.7 in the previous month, while French manufacturing climate indicator came in unchanged at 98 in March.

Loans to households in the Eurozone increased 3% to EUR 6.42 trillion for February.

Economics

The US economy expanded by an annualized rate of 4.3% on quarter during the fourth quarter.

US initial jobless claims dropped to 684,000 in the week ended March 20th, below analysts’ expectations of 730,000.

US natural-gas supplies dropped 36 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 after upbeat US data

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 after upbeat US data

EUR/USD has dropped under 1.18, hitting a new four-month low. Both US GDP and jobless claims beat estimates. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce

GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce

GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement. Biden's infrastructure plans are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin downward pull deepens despite growing institutional interest

Bitcoin downward pull deepens despite growing institutional interest

The cryptocurrency market is wading in red waters for the second day in a row. The widespread declines are likely to have been triggered by Bitcoin's drop from highs around $60,000 to $51,000.

Read more

XAU/USD still marooned within this week’s $1725-$1745 range

XAU/USD still marooned within this week’s $1725-$1745 range

Spot gold prices remain locked within this week’s mid-$1720s to mid-$1740s ranges, with prices having recently rallied to the top of this range before pulling back. 

Gold News

S&P 500: Vaccine fights, tech stocks fright as Powell says debt is tight

S&P 500: Vaccine fights, tech stocks fright as Powell says debt is tight

Fed Chair Powell says the US debt level is unsustainable but half of it is. Hmmm, not so much fun if you are in the wrong half of lenders to the US then! A big statement that generated little market sentiment. Why? 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures