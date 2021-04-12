Mid-afternoon market update: Dow falls over 100 points; Canaan (CAN Stock) shares tumble after Q4 results

If you are looking to learn how to properly analyze stocks before trading them in order to consistently find winners, then click here to see how you can earn while you learn.

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.32% to 33,691.74while the NASDAQ fell 0.52% to 13,828.15. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.20% to 4,120.43.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 31,197,870 cases with around 562,060 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 13,527,710 cases and 170,170 deaths, while Brazil reported over 13,482,020 COVID-19 cases with 353,130 deaths. In total, there were at least 136,101,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 2,937,730 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares rose 0.3% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA 8.97%, up 9%, and Target Hospitality Corp. TH 7.84%, up 8%.

In trading on Monday, energy shares fell 1%.

Top Headline

Microsoft Corporation MSFT 0.13% has become the final bidder for Nuance Communications Inc NUAN 15.91%, the company that helped develop Apple’s Siri speech technology for $56 per share.

The deal price implies a 23% premium to NUAN's Friday closing price of $45.58, valuing the all-cash transaction at $19.7 billion, inclusive of Nuance's net debt.

Equities Trading UP

Wilhelmina International, Inc. WHLM 28.02% shares shot up 27% to $7.09 after the company's 13D filing showed that Modell's Sporting Goods had reported a stake of 18.4% in the company on Friday.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. TSHA 17.6% got a boost, shooting 18% to $25.03 after the company announced the acquisition of exclusive worldwide rights to a clinical-stage AAV9 gene therapy program, now known as TSHA-120, for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. EVLO 16.83% shares were also up, gaining 17% to $11.73 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $11 to $18 per share.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.. IRTC 39.67% shares tumbled 39% to $80.38 after the company said it will not be able to provide its Zio XT device to Medicare patients if reimbursement rates remain unchanged. Baird maintained iRhythm Technologies with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $170 to $80.

Shares of Aphria Inc. APHA 14.23% were down 14% to $14.01 after reporting Q3 results. The company swung to a loss in the third quarter.

Canaan Inc. CAN 30.21% was down, falling 30% to $13.03 following Q4 results. The company reported Q4 sales of RMB38.2 million, down from RMB463.2 million year-over-year.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $59.59, while gold traded down 1% to $1,728.10.

Silver traded down 2.3% Monday to $24.745 while copper fell 0.6% to $4.0170.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.46%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.39% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.13%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 fell 0.13%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.39% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.11%.

Eurozone's retail trade increased 3.0% in February following a 5.2% decline in January.

Economics

The US posted a budget deficit of $660 billion in March versus a $119 billion gap in the year-ago period.