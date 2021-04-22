Mid-afternoon market update: Dow falls 300 points; Teradata (TDC Stock) shares spike higher

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.89% to 33,834 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 13,850. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.76% to 4,141.60.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 31,862,980 cases with around 569,400 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 15,930,770 cases and 184,650 deaths, while Brazil reported over 14,122,790 COVID-19 cases with 381,470 deaths. In total, there were at least 143,962,150 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,061,470 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Industrials shares slipped by just 0.1% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Aenza S.A.A. AENZ 30.93%, up 29%, and Equifax Inc. EFX 15.75%, up 16%.
In trading on Thursday, materials shares fell 1.4%.
Top Headline
AT&T Inc. T 3.74% reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.
AT&T reported quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.78 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $43.94 billion, versus expectations of $42.69 billion.
AT&T expects a 1% annual consolidated revenue growth and stable EPS with FY20.
Equities Trading UP
Teradata Corporation TDC 25.28% shares shot up 25% to $50.04 after the company boosted its Q1 earnings guidance.
Shares of Renalytix AI plc RNLX 11.02% got a boost, shooting 18% to $29.82 after the company announced that the U.S. government has granted the company a 10-year Governmentwide Acquisition Contract to provide KidneyIntelX early stage kidney disease bioprognostic testing services.
Qualtrics International Inc. XM 25.04% shares were also up, gaining 21% to $41.07 after the company reported upbeat quarterly results.
Check out these big movers of the day
Equities Trading DOWN
Evolus, Inc. EOLS 19.33% shares tumbled 11% to $111.23 after the company priced its public offering of 9 million shares of its common stock at a price of $9.50 per share for raising gross proceeds of about $85.5 million.
Shares of Sleep Number Corporation SNBR 13.27% were down 11% to $111.23 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
SEI Investments Company SEIC 10.71% was down, falling 10% to $56.68 following Q1 results. Morgan Stanley maintained SEI Investments with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $75 to $74.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $61.39, while gold traded down 0.7% to $1,781.10.
Silver traded down 1.4% Thursday to $26.19 while copper fell 0.4% to $4.2610.
Euro zone
European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.68%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.61% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.82%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 rose 0.91% London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.62% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.98%.
Italy's industrial sales increased 0.2% in February following a revised 2.6% rise in January. French manufacturing climate indicator climbed to 104 in April from a revised reading of 99 in March. Eurozone’s government deficit to GDP ratio climbed to 7.2% in 2020 compared to 0.6% in 2019. UK’s CBI's quarterly gauge of manufacturing optimism surged to 38 in the second quarter, compared to -22 in the earlier three-month period.
Economics
US initial jobless claims fell to 547,000 in the week ending April 17th.
The Chicago Fed National Activity Index surged to 1.71 in March from a revised reading of -1.2 in February.
US existing home sales dropped 3.7% to an annual rate of 6.01 million for March.
The index of leading economic indicators increased 1.3% for March.
US natural-gas supplies climbed 38 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.
The Kansas City Fed's manufacturing production index surged 17 points to a reading of 40 in April.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.20 after the ECB, as market's mood turns sour
EUR/USD is trading sub-1.2000 but near the figure, in a mixture of upbeat US employment data and plummeting Wall Street. US equities sunk following reports of US President JOE Biden's plan to hike capital gains tax.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3820 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.3820 as the dollar gains ground across the board. US jobless claims beat estimates, while concerns mount about US tax hikes.
XAU/USD slides to fresh session lows, closer to $1,780 level
Gold extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,782 region during the mid-European session. The precious metal witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the $1,800 mark.
Ethereum price hits new all-time high above $2,550
Ethereum price just had a breakout above the previous all-time high at $2,548 and faces no resistance ahead. The digital asset has been outperforming the market for the past two days and it's leading the other coins. The next most significant price target for ETH will be $3,000.
S&P 500 (SPX) Nasdaq (QQQ) Day Ahead: Earnings continue to underpin equities
The equity market continues to remain robust despite the Netflix nightmare. Equities racked up further gains on Wednesday with all major indices closing in the green.