Microsoft (MSFT) stock shoots higher on earnings while Google (GOOGL) stock slumps on rare earnings miss

Google (GOOGL) stock slumps on a rare earnings miss as advertising revenue slows.

GOOGL stock falls 2.5% in after-hours after a 3.5% fall before earnings.

Microsoft (MSFT) saves the day with strong earnings as MSFT stock rallies 5%.

A day of contrasts on Tuesday with tech stocks suffering as investors take increasingly risk-off positions. The Nasdaq finished the regular session nearly 4% lower while Tesla (TSLA) lost a whopping 12% on fears over Elon Musks Twitter (TWTR) takeover. This set up a nervy earnings release after the close from two of the mega tech space. We also got a set of contrasting earnings here with Microsoft posting solid earnings while Google disappointed, a rare event. With advertising such a key feature for Facebook Meta (FB) it does paint a worrying picture and the read-across from Google saw Facebook (FB) stock fall another 2% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after shedding 3% in the regular session. Facebook reports earnings after the close on Wednesday.

Google (GOOGL) stock news: GOOGL earnings miss

Firstly to the bad news let's end this piece on a positive shall we. Google does not miss earnings that often so this came as a surprise to investors as well as Wall Street analysts. Well, it is not all bad news and we are keen to make the point that this may actually present a buying opportunity. Yes, earnings per share (EPS) missed, $24.62 versus the $25.76 estimate. But revenue came in ahead of estimates $68.01 billion, beating by $130 million. So a small beat but still a beat nonetheless. The most eye-catching release in our view was the announcement of a $70 billion stock buyback program. That's about 30 million shares at current prices and is a huge backstop. Most of the reason for the EPS miss was a $6 billion swing in the value of equity securities, revenue as mentioned looks strong.

Google (GOOGL) stock forecast

Long term the trend is a clear negative one with $2,061 the next major support due to the huge volume profile at that price level. The after-hours spike just confirms how likely this is. But we expect an imminent rally for tech stocks and Google. The revenue number was strong, margin growth steady and a huge stock buyback program is to be unleashed. $2,500 is huge as can be seen and we do not expect GOOGL stock to break back above there. If it does then the long-term trend is questioned and in neutral. $,2626 is small resistance but only breaking $2,873 turns GOOGL bullish.

GOOGL stock chart, 20 hour bars - to show after market moves

Microsoft (MSFT) stock news: MSFT earnings beat

Microsoft by comparison unveiled a strong set of earnings with continued growth in its cloud business. Earnings per share (EPS) beat slightly $2.22 versus $2.18 estimated. Revenue was comfortably ahead at $49.36 billion versus the $49 billion estimate. Microsofts cloud division Azure, saw revenue rise a whopping 46% as Microsoft Azure cemented its position as the number 1 cloud provider. Amazon trails in second place. But this should at least provide a positive read-across for Amazon (AMZN) earnings later this week. Microsoft (MSFT) stock initially dipped on the earnings release but quickly turned around as investors digested the revenue figures. MSFT stock was up 6% in after-hours trading.

Microsoft (MSFT) stock forecast

Support at $270 was briefly, very briefly broken in the after-hours market before reality dawned on what a strong set of earnings this really was. That has given us a bullish reversal candle. Holding above $270 is key as that sets up MSFT stock for a push to test $318. This $270 to $318 range has been in place for most of 2022. $318 is the last significant high and holds the longer term bearish trend in place so is a strong resistance.

MSFT stock chart, 20 hour bars - to show after market moves

The author is short Tesla