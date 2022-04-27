Microsoft (MSFT) stock shoots higher on earnings while Google (GOOGL) stock slumps on rare earnings miss

- Google (GOOGL) stock slumps on a rare earnings miss as advertising revenue slows.
- GOOGL stock falls 2.5% in after-hours after a 3.5% fall before earnings.
- Microsoft (MSFT) saves the day with strong earnings as MSFT stock rallies 5%.
A day of contrasts on Tuesday with tech stocks suffering as investors take increasingly risk-off positions. The Nasdaq finished the regular session nearly 4% lower while Tesla (TSLA) lost a whopping 12% on fears over Elon Musks Twitter (TWTR) takeover. This set up a nervy earnings release after the close from two of the mega tech space. We also got a set of contrasting earnings here with Microsoft posting solid earnings while Google disappointed, a rare event. With advertising such a key feature for Facebook Meta (FB) it does paint a worrying picture and the read-across from Google saw Facebook (FB) stock fall another 2% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after shedding 3% in the regular session. Facebook reports earnings after the close on Wednesday.
Google (GOOGL) stock news: GOOGL earnings miss
Firstly to the bad news let's end this piece on a positive shall we. Google does not miss earnings that often so this came as a surprise to investors as well as Wall Street analysts. Well, it is not all bad news and we are keen to make the point that this may actually present a buying opportunity. Yes, earnings per share (EPS) missed, $24.62 versus the $25.76 estimate. But revenue came in ahead of estimates $68.01 billion, beating by $130 million. So a small beat but still a beat nonetheless. The most eye-catching release in our view was the announcement of a $70 billion stock buyback program. That's about 30 million shares at current prices and is a huge backstop. Most of the reason for the EPS miss was a $6 billion swing in the value of equity securities, revenue as mentioned looks strong.
Google (GOOGL) stock forecast
Long term the trend is a clear negative one with $2,061 the next major support due to the huge volume profile at that price level. The after-hours spike just confirms how likely this is. But we expect an imminent rally for tech stocks and Google. The revenue number was strong, margin growth steady and a huge stock buyback program is to be unleashed. $2,500 is huge as can be seen and we do not expect GOOGL stock to break back above there. If it does then the long-term trend is questioned and in neutral. $,2626 is small resistance but only breaking $2,873 turns GOOGL bullish.
GOOGL stock chart, 20 hour bars - to show after market moves
Microsoft (MSFT) stock news: MSFT earnings beat
Microsoft by comparison unveiled a strong set of earnings with continued growth in its cloud business. Earnings per share (EPS) beat slightly $2.22 versus $2.18 estimated. Revenue was comfortably ahead at $49.36 billion versus the $49 billion estimate. Microsofts cloud division Azure, saw revenue rise a whopping 46% as Microsoft Azure cemented its position as the number 1 cloud provider. Amazon trails in second place. But this should at least provide a positive read-across for Amazon (AMZN) earnings later this week. Microsoft (MSFT) stock initially dipped on the earnings release but quickly turned around as investors digested the revenue figures. MSFT stock was up 6% in after-hours trading.
Microsoft (MSFT) stock forecast
Support at $270 was briefly, very briefly broken in the after-hours market before reality dawned on what a strong set of earnings this really was. That has given us a bullish reversal candle. Holding above $270 is key as that sets up MSFT stock for a push to test $318. This $270 to $318 range has been in place for most of 2022. $318 is the last significant high and holds the longer term bearish trend in place so is a strong resistance.
MSFT stock chart, 20 hour bars - to show after market moves
The author is short Tesla
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.0600 amid US dollar retreat
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0600, off five-year lows of 1.0586. The US dollar eases as risk sentiment improves, despite Intensifying EU-Russia tensions over energy. Persistent haven demand for the dollar and Fed-ECB policy divergence will keep the euro in check. Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD rebounds towards 1.2600 as USD turns south
GBP/USD is bouncing back towards 1.2600, as the US dollar retreats from two-year highs amid a better market mood. Aggressive Fed rate hikes bets, concerns over global growth and China covid lockdowns, however, keep the safe-haven dollar underpinned.
Gold looks to recapture $1,900, as USD retreats amid better mood
Gold Price is attempting a rebound from two-month lows of $1,886, closing in on the $1,900 mark this Wednesday. The market mood remains upbeat despite the ongoing EU-Russia energy conflict, in the face of the Ukraine war.
SEC v. Ripple, everything you need to know about the future of XRP
The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit has been delayed until 2023. After several key developments in the lawsuit, proponents believe the cross-border payments giant could reach a settlement.
AMC stock craters as markets slump
AMC stock closed nearly 9% lower on Tuesday as the recent sell off continues in the name. This was a strong move but the reaction was largely due to a total lack of risk appetite from investors.