Mexico's Obrador: Won’t respond to any provocations, we will be prudent with US

Commenting on the Trump administration's decision to start imposing 5% tariffs on all Mexican imports starting June 10, Mexican President Lopez Obrador said that they won't respond to any provocations and will be prudent with the U.S.
Key quotes (via Reuters)
- Disputes must be resolved by dialogue, there is no point in coercive measures.
- We have friendly relations with the United States.
- We are obliged to act with great prudence.
- Foreign minister Ebrard seek to exchange views with U.S. officials and reach a deal over the tariff issue.
- We will not respond in a desperate way, we will give this situation time.
- This is not about eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth.
- We will do a lot of diplomacy and will act responsibly.
- We will overcome this attitude of the U.S. government.
- Mexican people do not deserve being treated in the way being undertaken.
- We have made efforts to ensure that many of the migrants return home.
- We are meeting our responsibilities.
- We need to help ensure migrants don't enter the U.S. illegally, but we also have to respect human rights.
- We will not commit any violations of human rights.
- In the last few hours I have received calls of support from Mexicans of all sectors.
- Will hold news conferences on this issue on Saturday and Sunday also.
- I think President Trump will understand that this is not the way to resolve things.
