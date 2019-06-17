Mexico’s Obrador: Could win trade war with US but that would be a ‘Pyrrhic’ victory it does not seek

Mexican President Lopez Obrador was recently on wires, via Reuters, showing the country’s ability to counter and win the US-led trade war it adhered to off-late.

Mr. Obrador was quoted saying that Mexico could win trade war with the US but that would be a ‘Pyrrhic’ victory it does not seek.

The country recently signed a deal with the US to stop illegal migration into the later one during the 90-day period in order to avoid harsh tariffs by the Trump administration.