Mexico’s ForeignMin: Trump is a smart man and he is confident they will come to good deals

Mexico’s foreign minister Luis Videgaray crossed the wires last minutes, in an effort to calm markets in wake of Trump’s wall.

Key Quotes via Reuters:

We will work with the Trump administration

We are a good partner to the US

Trump is a smart man and he is confident they will come to good deals

We agree with Trump when he said a strong and stable Mexican economy is important to the US

We simply cannot accept the concept of a neighbor paying for your own wall

This is about our dignity and pride

Mexico want to address uncertainty by making the rules clear.

We will not react until we see actual proposals and actual policies