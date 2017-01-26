Mexico’s ForeignMin: Trump is a smart man and he is confident they will come to good deals

Mexico’s ForeignMin: Trump is a smart man and he is confident they will come to good dealsBy Dhwani Mehta
Mexico’s foreign minister Luis Videgaray crossed the wires last minutes, in an effort to calm markets in wake of Trump’s wall.
Key Quotes via Reuters:
We will work with the Trump administration
We are a good partner to the US
Trump is a smart man and he is confident they will come to good deals
We agree with Trump when he said a strong and stable Mexican economy is important to the US
We simply cannot accept the concept of a neighbor paying for your own wall
This is about our dignity and pride
Mexico want to address uncertainty by making the rules clear.
We will not react until we see actual proposals and actual policies