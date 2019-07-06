Mexico to deploy National Guard to southern border - Reuters

Mexico will deploy its national guard to its southern border with Guatemala in a bid to stem Central American migration that has drawn US President Trump's ire.
"We have explained that there are 6,000 men and they will be deployed there," Foreign Minister Marcelo ebrard tolld repoters on Thursday according to Reuters.
Mexico's talks with the US about mmigration are set to continue on Friday.. Trump has threatened to impose 5% tariffs on Mexican imports starting Monday if both sides fail to reach a deal on immigration.
